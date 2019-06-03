WWDC 2019 by the numbers

Despite operating from underneath Microsoft's business umbrella, the team behind global phenomenon Minecraft opted to announce the forthcoming release of the new AR iteration of the game. Looks like Pokemon Go is going to have a fight on its hands when Minecraft Earth launches later this summer.

Catalina, it's not just for wine mixers anymore. The Southern California island has been selected to serve as namesake for Apple's next generation of macOS (10.15). With it we'll see the dissolution of iTunes into its component music, podcast and TV elements, huzzah.

So, let me get this straight, for roughly the price of a used, midsize sedan ($12,000), Apple will sell you a 6K Retina display, the Mac Pro to run it on and -- this can't be right but somehow is -- a thousand dollar monitor stand. Truly Apple is the personal computer maker for the everyman.

Apple's new mobile operating system is getting a power boost. According to senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi, the next iOS will offer 30 percent faster facial recognition when unlocking, that take half as long to download as before and updates that take up just 40 percent the space of their predecessors.

Is there anything the new Mac Pro can't do? It supports up to 28 cores, 1.5 terabytes of RAM, can handle two Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs, and even has a headphone jack. Plus it's got a design you can grate a block of parmesan on.

Apple's Mobile devices, desktop devices, and even fitness wearables enjoy dedicated OS builds and now the iPad is getting one of its own. iPadOS will enable users to run multiple instances of the same program, improved Swipe Over and Split Screen functionality, and even a slick looking dark mode. The dev build for iPadOS is available today, though the public release won't happen until later this fall.