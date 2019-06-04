Amazon Prime Video Channels are coming to Canada

Other selections tend to be specialties like the UK-focused Acorn TV, the LGBTQ-oriented OUTtv and the Shudder horror service.

Amazon hasn't provided a time frame for Channels other than "soon." However, the addition is still a big deal. Channels is so far only available in a handful of countries, including the US, UK, Austria, Germany and Japan. The Canadian rollout will significantly expand Channels' reach, and suggests that Amazon wants to be a crucial media hub in as many countries as possible.