iOS 13 first look: Dark mode, Maps and more

A dark mode. A swipe-friendly keyboard. A slew of redesigned apps. These are just a few of the things you'll find in Apple's new iOS 13 release, but here's the rub: unless you're a developer, you can't actually try any of these new features until they become available in a public beta later this summer. (And even then, most of you will probably want to wait until iOS 13's official release this September.)
The upside to sticking around WWDC after the keynote is that we got to spend a little time seeing how some of the update's biggest enhancements actually work. While we couldn't actually fiddle with the software ourselves, we did get a pretty solid sense of what really matters in iOS 13 -- that dark mode is seriously easy on the eyes, and the ability to sign into apps and services with your Apple ID seems like it could be a game-changer for people who care about their privacy. Join us as we take a closer look at some of iOS 13's most important features -- you can spare five minutes, can't you?