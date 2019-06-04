Bird is adding a shareable electric motorcycle to its fleet

In terms of range, Bird hasn't given any concrete figures, but says that the 52V battery will help "extend the last mile," and presumably can last for a full day of use. Bird says that the bike was custom-designed, with a special motor that can easily conquer hills, and will take a fair bit of punishment, too. The company made a big deal about its Bird One scooter, which was similarly redesigned to take account of the practicalities of working life.

It takes far less energy to move a 200 pound human being than it does a 200 pound human being in a 3,000 pound car. That's the great promise of micro-mobility services like Bird, which enable people to ditch the car but still get around without breaking a sweat. A seated vehicle makes rides more comfortable, but also widens accessibility to those folks who don't want to, or can't, stand and ride a razor scooter.

The Bird Cruiser will be available in "a few test markets" this summer as part of an experiment to see if people want to use this, and if so, to what extent.