Hertz launches monthly car rental subscription starting at $999

For $999 per month, subscribers will be able to choose from full-size sedans, small SUVs and trucks. For $1,399 per month, tier two subscribers will have access to luxury sedans, regular SUVs and large trucks. Both tiers are cheaper than the Enterprise program. Though, Enterprise allows customers to exchange vehicles up to four times per month, and Hertz only allows two swaps. Both of the Hertz subscription plans include vehicle maintenance, roadside assistance, vehicle damage and limited liability protection.

Hertz My Car will launch in Atlanta and Austin, Texas -- markets the Enterprise service hasn't entered. Hertz sees this model as an alternative to traditional car ownership, which it says is becoming less popular in cities. The company shared a survey by Cox Automotive that reports 40 percent of respondents said access to transportation is necessary but owning a vehicle is not. More than half of those living in cities said private vehicle ownership is not necessary. With Hertz and Enterprise testing subscription-based rentals, it's likely we'll see other companies follow suit. Perhaps they'll fill a gap left by ridesharing services and not yet met by other car-sharing programs.