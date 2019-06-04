iPadOS first look: Desktop-class browsing, better multitasking and more

Rather than dig into every single feature that's going into iPadOS — we're still trying to sort through all of them ourselves — we cooked up a handy video primer to walk you through some of the update's most important features. That new home screen is nice and all, but improved multitasking, a new approach to file management and a much-improved web browsing experience in Safari go a long way in making the iPad feel like a machine worth using for work and play. With last year's iPad Pros, Apple proved that there's still a place in this world for high-end tablets. Now, with iPadOS coming soon, the quality of Apple's tablet software finally seems to be catching up the company's first-rate hardware.