Xbox body wash is a necessary and terrible idea

So what exactly does Xbox smell like? According to the Lynx and Microsoft, it's a "fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood." If you went and took a whiff of your Xbox right now, odds are you will not pick up many of those subtle smells. The body care products will also contain "a range of natural essential oils" to help freshen up gamers.

This certainly isn't the first time companies have made a bit of an odd attempt to appeal to gamers. Companies have made consumables before that target people who marathon their favorite games, like the Mana Energy Potion or branded versions of popular drinks like Mountain Dew. But those are typically to keep your gaming session going. Microsoft's partnership should help you with some self-care after you put the controller down.