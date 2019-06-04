Sega's Genesis Mini lineup will include 'Tetris'

The Genesis Mini's lineup keeps growing, and this time in an unusual direction. The retro console (known as the Mega Drive Mini in some countries) will carry two more games, the side-scrolling Darius and... Tetris. Yes, the game that's virtually synonymous with the Game Boy (and has been absent in Nintendo's roster) will be playable on the reborn Sega machine. It's an odd choice, but you might not complain if you're looking for a quick, nostalgic Tetris fix.