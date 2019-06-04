Tinder will let you list your sexual orientation in your profile

Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps but does not have the best reputation among LGBT folks. Although users can filter who they want to match with, they don't always work well. The inability for lesbian women to completely block men from matching with them, for example, has been a source of frustration.

With the new update, Tinder users can list their sexual orientation, which will determine who they match with. They can select up to three terms to describe their orientation.

"We want all of our users to feel empowered expressing who they are while connecting with new people -- and we're always working to make that easier for our users on Tinder," said Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder. "Dating apps are invaluable platforms for connecting the LGBTQ+ community, and we're beyond proud to continue our efforts, in partnership with GLAAD, to improve the community's experience on Tinder."

The update will be rolled out to the iOS and Android app for users in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand this month.