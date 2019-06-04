Twitter acquires AI startup to help it fight fake news

A Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement when asked about the company's plans for Fabula's patented technology:

"There's more to come on how we will integrate Fabula's technology where it makes sense to strengthen our systems and operations in the coming months. It will likely take us some time to be able to integrate their graph deep learning algorithms into our ML platform. We're bringing Fabula in for the team, tech and mission, which are all aligned with our top priority: Health."

TechCrunch conducted an in-depth analysis of the Fabula AI's fake news detection capabilities in February and determined that it has an accuracy of 93 percent. It's hard to imagine Twitter not putting it to good use in the face of increasing scrutiny over the role social media platforms play in the spread of fake news online. But for now, we'll have to wait and see how the website uses its creation.

The Fabula team will join a machine learning research group Twitter is forming under its Senior Director of Engineering, Sandeep Pandey. Twitter says it will make improving the health of the conversation on the website its priority after the Fabula team joins the company and will follow that up with ways to stop spam and abuse.