Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ultimate Ears
save
Save
share

Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 2 gets better sound, longer battery life

Available on June 25th for $99.99.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Ultimate Ears

Sponsored Links

Two years ago, Ultimate Ears' launched a beefy Bluetooth speaker that offered 360-degree sound in the body the size of a soda can. Now, the company is updating the Wonderboom with design flourishes cribbed from the Boom 3, bigger sound and a longer battery life. The Wonderboom 2 gets specially-tuned audio profiles to make tunes sound better outdoors, and its power has been bumped from 10 hours to 13.

As before, the Wonderboom 2 is clad in high-performance fabric and gets an IP67 rating, up from the IPX 7 of its predecessor. That means it'll resist dust ingress as well as water (up to depths of one meter for 30 minutes) for showers, pool parties and dusty mountain trails. You'll be able to pick up the Wonderboom 2 up on June 25th for $99.99, in a quartet of color choices: Red, Grey, Black and Blue.

In this article: av, Bluetooth, gear, Logitech, Speaker, UE, UltimateEars, Wonderboom, Wonderboom 2
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper

After training to be an intellectual property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich, U.K., with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the executive producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr