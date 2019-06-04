YouTube will offer 10 hours of live E3 coverage on June 9th

And yes, there will be gaming discussions. Google's Phil Harrison will talk about the Stadia cloud gaming service at 2:30PM Eastern, while it's safe to say there will be plenty of chats surrounding the day's news. You'll hear more about the schedule in the "coming days," Keighley said.

This is the fifth year of YouTube's live E3 coverage. It's far from a novelty. However, it might be one of the more important streams to date. Microsoft might spill the beans on its next Xbox, and there's a good chance it will talk in-depth about its game streaming service. Bethesda, meanwhile, could talk about everything from the imminent Wolfenstein: Youngblood to long-term projects like Elder Scrolls VI. Add in the remaining mystery surrounding Stadia and there could be plenty of buzz even if you don't care for the in-between entertainment.