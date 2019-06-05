Robert Downey Jr. wants to clean up Earth using nanotech

The actor was there to open Amazon's Las Vegas based conference covering MARS, short for Machine learning, Automation, Robotics and Space. Downey Jr. didn't explain how the Footprint Coalition would achieve its goals, or who it will partner with to achieve its aims. He was at the event mostly to speak about the benefits of AI -- a subject he is relatively familiar with, as the host of a documentary on the topic.

Footprint Coalition's website is, as of right now, simply a holding page asking folks to sign up to learn about the next steps on "this environmental journey." Downey Jr. joins a number of other celebrities with their own environmental foundations, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo and Matt Damon.