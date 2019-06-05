Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Florian Gaertner via Getty Images
YouTube flip-flops on Steven Crowder hate-speech decision

Demonetization is a thin bandage on a deep wound.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
1h ago in Internet
Florian Gaertner via Getty Images

Following a considerable amount of public shaming, YouTube announced today that it will no longer allow controversial conservative commentator Steven Crowder to monetize videos on his channel. The decision comes after the company declined to pull a series of videos published by the YouTuber in which he used homophobic and bigoted language to address Vox writer Carlos Maza.

