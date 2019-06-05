Uber experiment allows Eats orders from the main app

"We're rolling out a new way to order Eats directly in the Uber app on Android (we've already been experimenting on iOS)," the spokesperson told TechCrunch. "This cross-promotion gives riders who are new to Eats a seamless way to order a meal via a webview instead of opening up the App Store for download." According to TC, Uber started trialing the feature in April. It's already out for all iOS users in cities where Uber doesn't offer bike and scooter rides, and it's now also available to 17 percent of its Android users in those markets.

The company is likely hoping that the experiment can increase usage across both services. By making Eats more accessible to Uber riders, it could convert even those who choose to shun the standalone Eats app. And by embedding a webview of Eats, those who typically don't take Uber might choose to download the main app instead of the standalone one in case they need a ride in the future.