Ubisoft confirms 'Watch Dogs Legion' will be at E3

According to an Amazon UK listing that Ubisoft posted before this announcement, you can play as anyone in the game. While the listing is no longer available, it said that the characters you recruit will apparently come with their own animations, voice over and character traits. Kotaku said you can even experience events differently each time simply by using a different character.

Ubisoft promises to officially reveal the game and its details at E3 2019, which will run from June 11th to 13th.