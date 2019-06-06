Is the latest Apple Mac Mini a worthy challenger?

The comments left on that review indicated that many of you were excited at the prospect of a refreshed Mac Mini. If you purchased one, what do you use it for? How would you score it? Does an Intel Core i3 processor, UHD 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD justify the starting price of $799? Tell potential buyers all the ups and downs of working with Apple's "workhorse" computer in a user review on our product page for the Mac Mini, and you may see your writeup featured in an upcoming roundup!



Note: Comments are turned off on this article; please contribute your reviews on our Apple Mac Mini product page!