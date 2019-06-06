'Darksiders Genesis' confirmed for Google Stadia, consoles and PC

It's set to feature "intense combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, epic boss battles and serpent holes from heaven to hell," THQ said. You'll play as Strife, a Horseman of the Apocalypse who tries to save the human race from the threat of Lucifer.

Along with Google Stadia, Darksiders Genesis will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (on Steam) when it arrives later this year. No formal date or pre-order information have been revealed as yet, though it'll be playable at E3 this week and you can check out the first trailer below.