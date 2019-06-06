Fortnite's new weapon is a storm in a bottle

Epic says that its new epic item can be found in floor loot, chests and (purple) vending machines and will last for 20 seconds before vanishing. Given it is closely linked to the current value of the in-game storm when deployed, it's likely to become a valuable weapon for weakening entire teams in late-game skirmishes, or help players revive downed teammates without taking huge amounts of damage.

In an attempt to better balance the game, Epic announced that it's removed hunting rifles and increased the time it takes the Boom Bow to fully charge. Supply drones in hot zones have also been tweaked to drop fewer sniper and explosive weapons.

Since the introduction of slipstreams, players have found it difficult to ascertain when the airways have been disabled (during the fifth phase of the storm). Epic says that "audio, pink ring, and spinning blades turn off" in the late circles to reduce confusion and give clear visual guide to those attempting to use them.