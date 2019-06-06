Show More Results

Image credit: Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek via Getty Images
Google makes Remote Desktop access much easier

All you need to do is visit a website.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Personal Computing
Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek via Getty Images

If you've ever found yourself in the unenviable position of helping a friend or relative with computer issues, you'll know how frustrating it is to do so over the phone, having to repeatedly yell "Click the X!" when you know you could probably take care of the problem yourself in no time. Now, Chrome has got a solution in the form of Chrome Remote Desktop, which allows you to control another computer (or give access to yours) via a simple website.

Previously, granting access to a desktop involved both parties downloading an app from the Chrome Web Store, and navigating a clunky, dated interface. Now, parties need only visit a website, where one person sets up the tool by generating an access code to be used by the other person to log in. The web portal doesn't replace the existing Chrome app -- it just makes it a whole lot easier to use the feature, which is a blessed relief for anyone that's ever had to talk their parents through a basic IT task.

