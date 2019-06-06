'Baldur's Gate III' is real and it'll be on Google Stadia

Baldur's Gate III is the widely-rumored latest entry in the beloved, long-running Baldur's Gate series created by BioWare in the '90s. Larian Studios (which is behind the Divinity RPG series) is developing the sequel. It's the first full game in the main Baldur's Gate series since 2000, and follows the Siege of Dragonspear expansion for Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, which came out in 2016.

Gylt, meanwhile, is an atmospheric, creepy-looking game from Rime and Deadlight creator Tequila Works. It seemed clear the developer was working on a project for the platform when it said it was using Stadia's real-time style transfer visualization feature for its "latest creations." Its latest game is described as a "haunting single player puzzle adventure game where you must help Sally navigate a surprising world in the search for her missing cousin Emily."