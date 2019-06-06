Google Stadia launches this November with $130 Founder's Edition

Today, Google also announced its "first wave" of Stadia launch titles. These are: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Doom Eternal, Doom (2016), Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Destiny 2, Get Packed, Grid, Metro Exodus, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19, Baldur's Gate 3, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Football Manager, Samurai Shodown, Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K, Borderlands 3, Gylt, Mortal Kombat 11, Darksiders Genesis, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Trials Rising, and The Crew 2.

Destiny 2 will come with the base game, all previous add-ons, the new Shadowkeep expansion and the annual pass. And, just as Kotaku reported yesterday, it will be possible to transfer your Guardian from a PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 copy. All of these games will be joined by yet-to-be-announced software from Capcom, EA and Rockstar. An active Stadia Pro subscription will also give you "exclusive discounts on games for purchase," Google explained, similar to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold.

If Stadia Pro sounds too expensive, fear not. Google will offer a Stadia Base service next year that lets you buy and keep individual games. These purchases will be capped at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second with stereo sound, however. Still, it could be a decent option if you already pay for a bunch of game-related subscriptions -- PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, EA Access and the like -- and are unsure about going all-in on Stadia Pro.

Stadia will be available in the following countries at launch: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. You'll be able to play through the aforementioned Chromecast Ultra, a regular Chrome browser on any computer, or a Pixel 3/3a smartphone. Google says the platform will be expanded "to other phones over time" and, presumably, other hardware.

For a full pricing breakdown, check out the table below:

Stadia Controller Founder's Edition Stadia Pro US $69 $129 $9.99pm Canada $89 $169 $11.99pm UK £59 £119 £8.99pm Ireland €69 €119 €9.99pm France €69 €129 €9.99pm Germany €69 €129 €9.99pm Italy €69 €129 €9.99pm Spain €69 €129 €9.99pm Netherlands €69 €129 €9.99pm Belgium €69 €129 €9.99pm Denmark DKK549 DKK999 DKK69pm Sweden SEK749 SEK1399 SEK99pm Norway NOK699 NOK1299 NOK99pm Finland €69 €129 €9.99pm

Update 06/06/19 1:24PM ET: Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 cross-save will be possible on all platforms, including PlayStation 4.