Image credit: Nintendo
Nintendo's E3 will center on Pokémon, Zelda and Luigi's Mansion

The company has already confirmed what will be playable on the show floor.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
We already knew that Nintendo would be focusing on 2019 games at E3 this year (sorry, Metroid Prime fans). Today, the company has gone a step further and revealed the exact games that will be playable on the show floor: Pokémon Sword and Shield, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (the upcoming remake, not the original), Luigi's Mansion 3 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Nintendo said there will be "other games on the show floor," and "details about additional upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch" during its now-traditional Direct video on June 11th.

That means there's still a chance the new Animal Crossing -- which is tentatively scheduled for 2019 at the moment -- will make an appearance at the show. We could also see Astral Chain, a fantasy-action game from Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames, and Super Mario Maker 2, which comes out just a couple of weeks after the show. Heck, maybe we'll get a release date for Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo's next smartphone game, too.

