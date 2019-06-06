Show More Results

Image credit: NVIDIA/id Software
The free 'Quake II RTX' demo is now available on Steam

You can play NVIDIA's full path-traced version of the game for $5.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
12m ago in Art
NVIDIA/id Software

To show off the capabilities of path tracing, NVIDIA has released an updated version of id Software's classic 1997 FPS Quake II. You can play the first three single-player levels of Quake II RTX for free, and if you own the full game, you'll be able to play the whole thing in path tracing mode, including multiplayer.

NVIDIA says this is the first fully path-traced game. The ray-tracing technique pulls "all lighting effects such as shadows, reflections, refractions and more into a single ray-tracing algorithm." You can snag the Quake II RTX demo from Steam and NVIDIA's website, or pick up Quake II for just $5 if you don't already have it in your library.

