Razer launches its first lightweight Kraken headset

Razer's new ultra-light headset could be your well-priced answer to a heavy head and sweaty ears. The wired Kraken X weighs in at just 250 grams, comes with 7.1 surround sound and costs $50. Other features include memory foam ear cushions, glasses-friendly eyewear channels and an adjustable headband, plus a bendable cardioid mic with a tight pickup pattern that suppresses background noise. The two models, Kraken X and Kraken X for Console, are on sale directly from Razer now, and will be available elsewhere later this summer.
Razer has also announced that it's bringing 7.1 surround sound capability to all of its 2019 over-the-ear headsets priced under $99, including the latest Kraken 2019. Meanwhile, headsets over $99 will now get THX Spatial Audio as standard. Don't worry if you've already bought the latest Kraken -- Razer will send you an activation code for the 7.1 surround sound software once you register your headset on RazerID.