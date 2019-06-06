Show More Results

Image credit: Naughty Dog
The end is near for 'Uncharted' and 'The Last of Us' multiplayer on PS3

You've got until September to get your fill.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
57m ago in AV
Naughty Dog

After nearly 10 years of operation, Naughty Dog is pulling the plug on PS3 multiplayer servers for Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3 and The Last of Us. The developers say the decision is "bittersweet to say the least," as the games marked "defining entries" in Naughty Dog's history. But you've still got time to get your fill, as the servers will remain intact until September 3rd. And, as part of a fitting send-off, Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3 and The Last of Us will be totally free on PS3 until then -- get the bundle from the PlayStation Store.

