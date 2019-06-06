Wirecutter's best deals: Garmin's Dash Cam 55 drops to $170

Street price: $170; deal price: $150

Recommended as a great-sounding voice-controlled speaker, the Sonos One is back down to $150 in the white color. The street price of this model has fallen since the release of the Gen 2 version, but the original Gen 1 is still recommended. This speaker, the most compact in the Sonos lineup, has seen recurring sales in recent months, but this matches the low we've seen for it new. It makes for a nice addition to an existing Sonos setup or a good starter speaker if you like the color.

The Sonos One is a pick in our guide to the best multiroom wireless speaker system. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The Sonos system is the best multiroom wireless speaker system because it supports the most services, and has a wide selection of great-sounding speakers, great search features, and a well-organized app that runs on almost all major platforms. Sonos keeps its platform up to date by adding more services all the time, introducing new features like Trueplay room-correction technology, and updating its models. The Sonos user experience is the best of any of the multiroom wireless speaker systems currently available."

Street price: $23; deal price: $17 with code ANKERL3PKL

Available in a pack of 3 for $17 with code ANKER3PKL, if you're in need of multiple lightning cables, this deal offers a solid discount. This 3-pack deal normally sells for between $22 and $24, so this is a substantial savings. Our guide notes that Anker PowerLine cables are fast, sturdy, inexpensive and come with a great warranty. If you need another cable or three, this is a good time to pick some up.

The Anker PowerLine Lightning 3-foot cable is our top pick in our guide to the best lightning cable for iPhone and iPad. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Most Lightning cables look alike, but when you look closely at the PowerLine, its benefits show. The most evident is the sturdy housing around the USB and Lightning connectors. Each has a hard plastic casing holding the plug, with a slightly more flexible material joining the housing and the cable itself. According to Anker, the cable is designed to have a 5,000-plus-bend lifespan. Though we haven't independently verified this number, this is some of the best construction we've seen in reasonably priced cables. (Overengineered models exist, of course, but we consider them overkill—and they usually cost more than most people want to spend on a cable.)"

Street price: $170; deal price: $134 w/ Prime

Down to $134, this is a great price for this Amazon certified refurbished video doorbell. In our guide, we praise the Ring Pro for delivering fast and consistent performance. This cam does require existing doorbell wiring, and to get the most out of it you'll need to pay a monthly subscription fee, but this deal greatly lessens your front end investment and comes with a one-year warranty. The deal price reflects in cart for Prime members.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the slimmer, no battery pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell camera. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola, Editor Jon Chase, and Stacy Higginbotham wrote, "We like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for all the reasons we like the Ring 2. Additionally, it has a much slimmer and sleeker design that will fit in more doorframes and includes the option for customized motion-detection zones. However, it's more expensive and requires a hardwired connection to your home's doorbell system in order to function—its slimness comes from dropping the Ring 2's battery pack. The only other difference is that it uses video analysis for motion detection in addition to infrared. This means you're less likely to get bothered by false triggers from waving tree branches and shadows."

Street price: $200; deal price: $170

Usually $200, at $170 this matches the best price we've seen for this dash cam. In our guide, we praise this model for the video resolution it offers relative to its diminutive size. If you want to monitor the road as you drive, this is a nice opportunity to save on this recommended option.

The Garmin Dash Cam 55 is the top pick in our guide to the best dash cam. Wirecutter Editor Rik Paul and Molly K. McLaughlin wrote, "The Garmin Dash Cam 55 records at a 1440p resolution, delivering better-quality video than most of the models we've tested, with sharp enough resolution to clearly read license plates and see other details in lighting conditions that other cameras struggled with. At only 2¼ by 1½ inches, the Garmin takes up less room on the windshield than most, and its small magnetic mount makes the camera easy to adjust, attach, or remove. You can perform basic functions through voice commands—a rare feature that helps make up for some awkward physical controls. It also has details common to higher-end units, like an integrated GPS receiver, Wi-Fi for connecting to a compatible smartphone app, and some handy driver assistance functions."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.