Google warns banning Huawei could increase security risks

In accordance with the "national emergency" declared by the Trump Administration last month, Google cut Huawei off from potential Android updates. Huawei responded saying that it could launch its own operating system, which has been in the works for years, as early as this fall. While the Trump Administration did grant a 90-day window to allow companies to adjust, sources told Financial Times that Google is asking for an extension or to be excused from the ban.

As Engadget's Cherlynn Low wrote, software is not Huawei's strong suit. So, if the company is forced into the software business, chances are it could fall short. That could put both Google's Android operating system and any imitation software at risk.

In a statement provided to Engadget, Google said:

"Like other US companies, we're engaging with the Department of Commerce to ensure we're in full compliance with its requirements and temporary license. Our focus is protecting the security of Google users on the millions of existing Huawei handsets in the US and around the world."

The ban is still unfolding. Huawei has challenged the restrictions, and it's unclear if they will hold up in court.