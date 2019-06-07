HTC Vive Pro Eye is now out in North America for $1,599

HTC said it decided build a device with eye tracking after getting requests from enterprise customers that use VR to train employees and test new ideas and products. The Vive Pro Eye was designed to meet their needs. We used the headset to customize a BMW M5 at CES, and according to Engadget editor Jessica Conditt, the details looked "incredibly crisp" even when she "leaned in closely to examine specific parts." A full Vive Pro Eye kit will set buyers back at least $1,599 in the US and $2,149 in Canada. It includes the headset itself, two controllers, two base stations and other accessories.