Anthony Mackie cast as a drone pilot in Netflix's 'Outside the Wire'

After playing an Avenger in the MCU and a very adventurous gamer in Black Mirror season five, Anthony Mackie has another project lined up for Netflix. He'll star in the upcoming movie Outside the Wire, a sci-fi flick set in the future where he plays a drone pilot who ends up working for an android to locate a doomsday device. Mikael Håfström (1408, Escape Plan)

Sounds tense -- not polar bear tense, but it'll have to do -- and it has another link to videogames. The script is written by Rowan Athale (Rise/Wasteland) and Rob Yescombe, who has credits from a number of games including The Division, Rime, Crysis 2 and 3, and Haze. We don't know what ideas, if any, could link any of those to this, but back in 2007 Yescombe told Gamasutra in an interview that: