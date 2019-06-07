Show More Results

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uber executive reshuffling drops its COO and CMO

Two executive departures announced in one day.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, right, talks with specialist Peter Giacchi before his stock begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange, as his company makes its initial public offering, Friday, May 10, 2019. ASSOCIATED PRESS

In an email that went out to employees on Friday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that because of progress made over the last two years, he now has more time to oversee day-to-day operations. Post-IPO, that will mean some reassigning of roles, and as a part of that, Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford and Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Messina are both stepping down.

Neither will be replaced directly, instead the heads of Uber's core businesses (Rides and Eats) will report directly to the CEO, while the marketing, communications and policy departments will be combined into one, all under former VP of communications and public policy Jill Hazelbaker. What impact will this have on you pressing a button and getting something delivered or hopping into a stranger's car for a ride? We don't know yet, but now that the company is public at least a few things are going to change.

