'FIFA 20' revives 'Street' soccer games on September 27th

Regardless of what mode you play, you should see some gameplay improvements. An "authentic game flow" promises better awareness of "time, space and positioning," while there's more control over Decisive Moments and improved ball physics. EA is likely to go over more details at its Play event in LA today at 2PM ET. Many details won't be available until the summer, though, so it's not certain that we'll hear about what's happening with The Journey and other game mechanics.

We'd also note that EA hasn't mentioned a Switch version of FIFA 20. That doesn't necessarily rule out a release, but any revision might be limited to a roster update. The Switch version of FIFA doesn't use EA's ubiquitous Frostbite engine and faces performance and storage limitations, all of which might make it harder to port major features like Volta without extensive work.