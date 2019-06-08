iOS 13 will show locations where apps have tracked you

These notifications won't really pop up on Apple's other platforms, but that's because they either don't support always-on location gathering (as with macOS and tvOS) or don't need it (watchOS).

The odds are that this won't have a dramatic impact on your usage habits -- you probably know why an app is tracking your whereabouts. This could be useful if you quickly downloaded an app without considering its implications, though, and it might help you make an informed choice if you didn't realize that an app was creating a vivid record of your travels. For that matter, it should dissuade sketchier developers who collect your location arbitrarily. They might scale back their info collecting if they know they'll have to justify it to you.