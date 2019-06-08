Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

Recommended Reading: The music streaming payday won't go to artists

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
2h ago in Internet
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Margo Price performs at the Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party in February. Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP

The record industry expects a windfall. Where will the money go?
Marc Hogan,
Pitchfork

It's no secret the music industry is booming on the back of streaming services. However, it seems like not much will change in terms of where all the money goes. Pitchfork explains that much of the revenue will stay in the "upper echelon" of the industry rather than going to most of the people actually making music. "And yet, just as it's been throughout the history of recorded music, most of the money will not go to artists," Marc Hogan writes.

Want to play pro baseball? There's an app for that.
Ben Lindbergh,
The Ringer

It's draft time for Major League Baseball, and many of the top prospects have been fine-tuning their game with an app. That's not the crazy part though. It was built by a dad with no baseball background.

Fact-checking the President in real time
Jonathan Rauch,
The Atlantic

It's not easy trying to fact-check President Trump in real time, even if you're employing multiple bots to help. When you expand the task beyond a single speech, things get exponentially more difficult.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr