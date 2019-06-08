Recommended Reading: The music streaming payday won't go to artists

The record industry expects a windfall. Where will the money go?
Marc Hogan,
Pitchfork
It's no secret the music industry is booming on the back of streaming services. However, it seems like not much will change in terms of where all the money goes. Pitchfork explains that much of the revenue will stay in the "upper echelon" of the industry rather than going to most of the people actually making music. "And yet, just as it's been throughout the history of recorded music, most of the money will not go to artists," Marc Hogan writes.