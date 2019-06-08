Watch 14 minutes of 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' gameplay

Respawn and EA have finally shown what it's like to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and it's what you'd expect -- with a few twists. They've posted a 14-minute gameplay clip showing hero Cal Kestis as he supports early rebels tries to survive both the Empire and a hostile environment. Respawn's experience with Titanfall is on full display here with wall running, double-jumps ("Force flips") and similar acrobatics, but it's also clear the company is embracing and expanding the Star Wars mythos. Even in his rough state, Cal is skilled with a lightsaber and can wield Force powers to knock enemies down, toss his saber and even slow down environmental hazards or blaster fire.
There's not much we know about the enemies, although it's clear that the Purge Troopers trained to fight Jedi will be prepared for you -- they can resist your powers and punish you if they get close.
The game arrives November 15th on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. While many things are up in the air, such as the overall story arc and the variety of content. There are only so many Stormtroopers you can cut through, after all. Still, this might bode well if you've wanted a truly single-player focused Star Wars title after all of EA's tribulations.