Image credit: Rare/Microsoft
Here's your first look at 'Battletoads' for Xbox One

Hopefully it's easier than the first game.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Rare and Microsoft finally have more to show of their Battletoads revival than a logo. They've posted a trailer for the (mostly) side-scrolling brawler that gives you a good look at what to expect. Not surprisingly, it's much more vivid and animated than the original, with a distinct but fitting style (which doesn't have too much in common with the cartoon, if you're wondering). The infamously difficult vehicle sequences are present, but it looks like you might have some chance of making through this time. Just don't ask for a release date -- Microsoft still doesn't have one at this stage.

