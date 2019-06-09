Show More Results

Image credit: Bethesda
Watch Bethesda's E3 2019 press event here with us!

Maybe no 'Elder Scrolls', definitely some 'Doom'.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
46m ago in Design
Bethesda

Recovered from Xbox? Get ready for the company that resurrected Wolfenstein and Doom, as Bethesda caps off E3 Sunday. While we're unlikely to hear more on Elder Scrolls VI during its E3 showcase, expect update news for Fallout 76, a little more on the aforementioned Wolfenstein and Doom series and something new, maybe, if we're good?

We'll be live-streaming alongside and after the showcase, so join Senior Editor Nick Summers and myself right here or on YouTube. It all kicks off at 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM EST / 1:30AM GMT.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

