The decades-old shoot-em-up plans to have more new tricks. The "invasion" game mode will allow you enter others' campaigns as a demon in a nod to Dark Souls. And this most unsubtle of shooters will now allow acrobatic maneuvers courtesy of the grappling "meat hook." Still, don't expect DOOM Eternal to stray far from the series' DNA: at its core will be fast-paced strafing, classic enemy demons, the Doom Slayer and meaty shotgun carnage.

Bethesda says more details are coming at Quakecon next month.