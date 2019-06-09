Show More Results

Image credit: Bandai/Toei
'Dragon Ball Project Z' is now 'Kakarot,' arriving early 2020

Expect lots of brawling and even more screaming.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago in AV
If you've been jonesing for a Dragon Ball Z game that wasn't a straight-up 2D fighter, you're in luck. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (formerly Dragon Ball Project Z) is coming to the Xbox One and PC sometime in early 2020. There aren't many details available in the initial trailer, but you can clearly see the cel-shaded look, a variety of combat, familiar characters and screaming... lots of screaming. In other words, it's probably what you were looking for if you were already a fan of Goku, Vegeta and crew.

