'Gears 5' arrives on September 10th

Today, Microsoft also showed off a three-player co-op mode called Escape, which you'll be able to play with friends online. The new mode is described as "aggressive and high stakes," where you're going to join a suicide squad with others and work together to take out enemy hives. Additionally, Xbox teamed up with Paramount Pictures to bring two characters from the upcoming film Terminator Dark Fate to Gears 5: Sarah Connor and the T-800 Endoskeleton, who will both be playable characters in the game.

If you pre-order Gears of 5 Ultimate Edition, or have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can start playing it four days ahead of its launch date. For the rest of you, September 10th can't come soon enough.