Image credit: From Software
George R. R. Martin and From Software collaborate on 'Elden Ring'

But is it 'Dark Souls' meets 'Game of Thrones?'
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago in AV
The rumors were true -- George R. R. Martin is involved in a video game, and it's not a Game of Thrones tie-in. The author has partnered with From Software to produce Elden Ring, a fantasy title coming to the Xbox One and PC. There are precious few details at this point, but it's set in a universe created by Dark Souls mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki. Someone appears to have shattered the ring, and the consequences are dire.

There's no release date at this this point, or even a sense of what the game mechanics will entail. We wouldn't rule out a brutal Souls-style hack and slash, but that's not guaranteed. Not that fans would necessarily object if it was. The studio has built a reputation for its grim, challenging catalog, and Martin's writing experience could give it a narrative edge that many games lack.

