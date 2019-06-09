George R. R. Martin and From Software collaborate on 'Elden Ring'

The rumors were true -- George R. R. Martin is involved in a video game, and it's not a Game of Thrones tie-in. The author has partnered with From Software to produce Elden Ring, a fantasy title coming to the Xbox One and PC. There are precious few details at this point, but it's set in a universe created by Dark Souls mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki. Someone appears to have shattered the ring, and the consequences are dire.