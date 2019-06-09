'Halo Infinite' arrives holiday 2020 alongside the new Xbox

The Master Chief returns in #HaloInfinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise beginning holiday 2020! Learn more about the game and its development for the entire @Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs, here: https://t.co/yZihnfQW9E pic.twitter.com/XdJMN2M3MC — Halo (@Halo) June 9, 2019



Halo Infinite is the sixth iteration of the venerated first person shooter and is being billed as a "spiritual reboot" by 343 Industries head, Bonnie Ross.

"There has been a lot of introspective time to really reflect on what [we have] done as 343," Ross told IGN in 2018 upon the release of the game's initial teaser trailer. "Where have we made mistakes? Where have we hit it right? What does Halo mean to all of us? That [Halo Infinite reveal] trailer we did is what Halo means to the studio."

"Maybe it took us two games to get there, and I think we've done good things and bad things, but what does Halo mean to us? It is about hope, and wonder, and heroism, and humanity, and community, and bringing a community together. That's what that trailer is, and that's what we want to do."