Image credit: 343 Industries
'Halo Infinite' arrives holiday 2020 alongside the new Xbox

Master Chief is back and he's not taking any of the Covenant's guff
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
32m ago in AV
343 Industries

It's been a year since 343 Industries gave us our first glimpse of the next installment of XBox's flagship series, Halo Infinite. But during the Microsoft keynote event on Sunday, 343 revealed that Master Chief will be once again returning to the battlefield just in time for the holidays in 2020. What's more, the game will be a launch title for the upcoming XBox system, codenamed Scarlett.


Halo Infinite is the sixth iteration of the venerated first person shooter and is being billed as a "spiritual reboot" by 343 Industries head, Bonnie Ross.

"There has been a lot of introspective time to really reflect on what [we have] done as 343," Ross told IGN in 2018 upon the release of the game's initial teaser trailer. "Where have we made mistakes? Where have we hit it right? What does Halo mean to all of us? That [Halo Infinite reveal] trailer we did is what Halo means to the studio."

"Maybe it took us two games to get there, and I think we've done good things and bad things, but what does Halo mean to us? It is about hope, and wonder, and heroism, and humanity, and community, and bringing a community together. That's what that trailer is, and that's what we want to do."

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

In this article: av, breaking news, e32019, gaming, halo, HaloInfinite, microsoft, xobx
