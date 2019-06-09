Mazda will offer an EV in 2020

The automaker is catching up on hybrids, too, with plug-in models (notice the plural) coming in "2021 or 2022."

Not that Mazda has much choice. The EU is tightening its emissions targets, and Mazda's fleet CO2 output is well above where it needs to be by 2021. If Mazda doesn't produce more eco-friendly cars, it'll have to either pool with another manufacturer to lower its emissions figures (like Fiat did with Tesla) or pay substantial fines for every vehicle sold. And its cleaner Skyactiv-X combustion engines won't be enough -- it'll have to go electric to stand a chance.