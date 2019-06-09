Microsoft unveils an even more customizable Elite controller

Remember the Xbox Elite controller? Well, Microsoft has a new one. The company says its new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (what a mouthful) has "over 30 new ways to play like a pro," including adjustable-tension thumbsticks and updated triggers. The pad also comes with wraparound rubberized grips and up to three custom profiles so that you don't have to reconfigure everything when you switch between Forza Horizon 4 and the upcoming Gears 5. According to a quick teaser, the Series 2 Elite controller will last 40 hours on a single charge and can be replenished with an included charging dock. We don't have a price tag just yet, but it should be available to pre-order from xbox.com later today.