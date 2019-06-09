Show More Results

Ninja Theory's 'Bleeding Edge' is 4-on-4 melee madness

Think, 'Devil May Cry' meets 'Overwatch'
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in AV
Executives from UK game studio Ninja Theory, the folks behind Heavenly Sword and Devil May Cry, took to the Microsoft Theater stage on Sunday to reveal the trailer for their latest game, Bleeding Edge.

Bleeding Edge is a 4v4 team-based melee combat game and Ninja Theory's first release since being acquired by Microsoft. The game is still deep in development but the company expects the Technical Alpha test to go live on June 27. Players are encouraged to sign up at bleedingedge.com.

