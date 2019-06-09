'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' finally arrives next year

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the follow-up to the absurdly beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest, finally has a release date: February 11th, 2020. That's a long way off -- we wish it was closer too -- but at least developer Moon Studios has a new trailer to tide us over. It shows the protagonist, a guardian spirit called Ori, facing off against a giant spider, menacing wolf and other gorgeous but clearly dangerous creatures. The two-minute teaser then ends with a shot of Ori flying on the back of a cute owl called Ku. We expect plenty of intricate platforming and map-expanding abilities when it launches early next year. And, like its Metroidvania (Metroid-meets-Castlevania) predecessor, the game is coming to both Xbox One and PC.