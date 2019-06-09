Show More Results

Image credit: Moon Studios
'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' finally arrives next year

The sequel to 'Ori and the Blind Forest' is almost here.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Gadgetry
Moon Studios

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the follow-up to the absurdly beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest, finally has a release date: February 11th, 2020. That's a long way off -- we wish it was closer too -- but at least developer Moon Studios has a new trailer to tide us over. It shows the protagonist, a guardian spirit called Ori, facing off against a giant spider, menacing wolf and other gorgeous but clearly dangerous creatures. The two-minute teaser then ends with a shot of Ori flying on the back of a cute owl called Ku. We expect plenty of intricate platforming and map-expanding abilities when it launches early next year. And, like its Metroidvania (Metroid-meets-Castlevania) predecessor, the game is coming to both Xbox One and PC.

e32019, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, microsoft
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick Summers is a senior reporter, editor and photographer at Engadget. He studied multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University and holds an NCTJ certificate. Nick previously worked at The Next Web and FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK.

