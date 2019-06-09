The last 'Splatoon 2' Splatfest takes place July 18th

Series creator Hishashi Nogami has announced that a version 5.0 update is coming after the Final Fest to enable private Splatfests. While they clearly won't be as large as the public events, it could foster mini tournaments and otherwise give late-to-the-game players an idea of what they missed.

There's a lingering question: what comes next? Fans of the original Splatoon had to wait roughly a year after their last Splatfest to get the sequel, but it's not certain what happens for Splatoon 2 fans. We wouldn't count on a Splatoon 3. It's a popular series, but that doesn't mean Nintendo will keep releasing squid-based shooters every two to three years like clockwork.