You now have a date to mark on your calendar if you've been looking forward to Obsidian's The Outer Worlds since it was announced in late 2018. The Fallout-style open world title will be available on October 25th, 2019 -- it's not imminent, but it's close enough. There was no mention of a change in platform, so there's a good chance you'll see it on PS4 in addition to PC and Xbox One.