Wattson is just what 'Apex Legends' needs

As an attack-minded Apex Legends player, I likely won't play with Wattson much; Octane is still the way to go for me. But I can see how she could be come a strong asset for any squad, especially for players who master her abilities, which will come in super handy to protect and support your team. More importantly, though, I'm just glad to see that we'll soon have a new face in Apex Legends, along with the daily and weekly challenges that Respawn has promised for Battle Pass Season 2. I only wish my fellow Apex Legends players didn't have to wait until July 2nd to play with Wattson.

Aside from the new character, I'm also looking forward to Respawn making the Mozambique shotgun a useful weapon, which the developer hinted at during today's EA Play event. It's unclear what the plans are, exactly, but let's just hope the changes at least make it more powerful than just punching someone. Because, seriously, while the Mozambique is great meme fodder, that gun may as well not even exist in the game right now.