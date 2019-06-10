CBS expands its streaming local news service to Los Angeles

Reporters and anchors from those channels will feature in CBSN Los Angeles' programming, and the service will have its own journalists working on stories. You can watch through the CBSN website, CBS Local app and the CBS News site and apps. The CBSN Local services will also eventually be available on CBS All Access in their respective markets. Meanwhile, Boston and San Francisco are the next ports of call for CBSN -- local services for those cities are planned for later this year, and you should expect CBS to bring CBSN Local to other major markets down the line.